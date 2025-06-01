ABERYSTWYTH and District Amateur Swimming Club members have been competing at national and local galas during the past few weeks.
Gwennan and Kaya impressed in the Spring Nationals at Swansea Long Course pool.
Gwennan finished third in her 1,500m freestyle whilst 11-year-old Kaya raced well against older contestants at her first national.
Gwennan has qualified for an open water race with her national time and both girls have received first round invitations to compete at the Summer Nationals.
Nineteen club members took part in Nofio Sir Gar’s level 3 gala in Llanelli.
Pengalis’ Aibhilin achieved some very good starting times as did Evie-Rosa and Florence Kent.
Megan placed fifth in the 200m breaststroke whilst William achieved a PB of 12.65 seconds off his 100m freestyle and placed second in his 100m freestyle and third in the 200m freestyle.
Isla returned to competitive swimming and was rewarded with a 45.99 PB in her 100m freestyle, 10.05 second PB in her 50m breaststroke and 10.91 second PB in her 50m back. She also finished second place in her 100m breaststroke and placed in the top 10 of her age group for the rest of the races.
Vice captain Oli won five first places and two second place medals.
Llanfarian pupil Rosa took a fantastic 9.87 seconds off her 50m backstroke time.
St Padarn’s Megan and Cian also impressed with Cian winning bronze in the 50m butterfly.
Moli from Ysgol Penrhyncoch took on the 200m backstroke and freestyle and finished second in her age group for the latter
Sophia from Ysgol Gymraeg competed for the first time as a new member whilst Owen earned himself a fantastic first and second placed medal and some PBs.
Several Penweddig pupils had great swims and PBs.
Hamish took 10.83 seconds off his 100m backstroke and walked away with two first and two third place medals whilst Ceri finished third in the 200m back by taking a whopping 16.66 seconds off her PB and finished fourth in her 100m back.
Seren had five amazing swims to claim four first and one second place medals.
Peni returned to competition after a short break and achieved first, second, third and a fourth places in all her races whilst setting new PBs that will push her a little further along in her training.
Caitlin also impressed with her swims and PBs to return home with two second and a third placed medal and placed fourth and fifth in her other swims in her age category.
Both girls placed top five in all their races and were a great example to the club’s younger swimmers.
Dylan from Ysgol Bro Sion Cwilt had a fantastic first time swimming gala.
He is a keen participant in biathles, a multi-sport event that combines running and swimming, but this was his first swimming gala.
Dylan did a great job in his age category getting very good times to start his competition journey.
He picked up two second place medals and placed fourth and fifth in his other races.
Dylan also placed in the top six in recent weeks in his Biathle and will be representing GBR in the under 11s European Championships in Turkey later this year.
Aberystwyth and District Swimming Club is a competitive swimming club for swimmers aged 7-18.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.