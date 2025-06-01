Dolgellau (146 for 6) lost to Pontblyddyn (149 for 5) by 5 wickets
North Wales League, Division 1
DOLGELLAU suffered a fourth successive defeat on Saturday, losing by 5 wickets at home to Pontblyddyn.
Put in to bat in damp conditions Dolgellau totalled 146 for 6 from their 35 overs, the match having been reduced by 10 overs each due to rain.
Pontblyddyn replied with 149 for 5 from 32 overs.
The hosts lost their first wicket at 36 in the 8th over, Jaco Oosthuizen scoring 26 from 29 balls, bowled by Ioan Jones.
HIs fellow opener Dave Jenkins went for 14 in the 16th over with the total on 56, caught by Vishwa Manawaduge off Osian Jones, who also had Sion Francis lbw; 79 for 3.
Lafras Van Vuuren and Joe Williamson added 20, the latter adjudged lbw to Vishwa.
Lafras struck 2 sixes and 4 fours but with his score on 37, was caught behind by skipper James Griffiths giving Osian a third wicket, to make it 102 for 5 in the 24th over.
Home team captain, Jack Williams and Rob Humphreys added 24 together, Humphreys caught by Fraser Keay off Vishwa for 12.
From 126 for 6, Williams 19 not out and Eric Clemming 9 not out took it on to 146 for 6 from the last 3 overs.
Osian Jones claimed 3 for 33 from his 7 overs, Vishwa 2 for 27 from 7 and Ioan Jones 1 for 17 also from 7 overs.
After the interval Pontblyddyn advanced to 32 for 2 in 9 overs, Ethan Roberts and Cayo Jones both lbw to Francis. Opener Nick Thomas was joined by Vishwa in an alliance of 39, Thomas then stumped by Humphreys from the bowling of Oosthuizen for 11.
Four runs later Vishwa departed for 32 off 27 deliveries, having hit 5 fours, Humphreys taking a catch off Lafras' bowling.
In the 20th over it became 96 for 5 when James Hughes was bowled by Lafras, after hitting a six and a four in his 11.
There was a glimmer of hope for Dolgellau at this stage.
However an unbroken partnership of 53 between Griffiths and Jack Deary, spanning 12 overs, carried the visitors to a winning 149 for 5 with 3 overs to spare.
Griffiths finished on 23 not out and Deary 20 not out.
For Dolgellau, Lafras' 7 overs gave him 2 for 17 with 4 maidens.
Francis had 2 for 37 from 6 and Oosthuizen 1 for 36 from 7.
Jack Williams was the most economical bowler, 7 overs for 23 runs.
Dolgellau lost by 5 wickets, 30 wides not helping their cause.
Saturday's match balls were sponsored by Tot Pilgrim Roofing (Ripley), courtesy of Phil Deane.
