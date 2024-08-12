SARN Helen Running Club member Llyr Rees set himself a huge challenge when he competed in the Snowman Legend Triathlon at Plas Y Brenin, Capel Curig, one of the three Ultimate Adventure Triathlon Series Events, ran over a mixed terrain and considered to be one of the toughest triathlons around.
Llyr had an impressive race to finish 17th overall out of 75 competitors and was first in the Under 24 Category, a great achievement given that Llyr is only 17 years old.
Seven runners travelled to Myddfai to support another small local race ably assisted by Sarn’s Carwyn Davies.
This event is held annually with the option of five and eight mile races ran over an undulating course on country lanes with monies raised going towards worthy causes.
Dan Hooper had an amazing eight-mile race to finish 5th overall in 57:48.
Glyn Price, consistent as ever, was not too far behind in 7th position in 59:07, Stephen Holmes coming back following injury had a great race in 61:07 with Owen Davies in 64:32.
Jane Holmes was over the moon with her time in the five mile race where she achieved over a four minute PB in a time of 53:06. Emma Davies finished in 65:30 and Rachel Stoddart in 67:46.