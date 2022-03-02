Seasiders miss out on chance to contest Adran Trophy final

Wednesday 2nd March 2022
Aberystwyth, WALES - 27 February, 2022: Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff City Women in the Genero Adran Trophy Semi Final at Park Avenue on the 27th February 2022. (Pic by Lewis Mitchell/FAW)
Aberystwyth’s Flavia Jenkins takes on her opponent (Football Association of Wales )

Aberystwyth 0 Cardiff City 5

Adran Trophy, semi final

ABER suffered a tough day at the office, punished for a bad spell and missing their chance to contest the final of the Adran Trophy.

The Seasiders looked dangerous throughout the first 20 minutes with a shot from Rebecca Mathias heading narrowly wide and another from Caroline Cooper saved by Cardiff keeper Ceryn Chamberlain.

Aberystwyth, WALES - 27 February, 2022: Danielle Broadhurst of Cardiff City in action. Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff City Women in the Genero Adran Trophy Semi Final at Park Avenue on the 27th February 2022. (Pic by Lewis Mitchell/FAW)
Aberystwyth Women performed admirably against Cardiff City, eventually losing 5-0, but the outcome could have been different had the hosts taken one of several chances created (Football Association of Wales )

Flavia Jenkins then tested the visiting keeper again with a couple of decent efforts before Cardiff were denied by strong defensive work by Elin Jones and a superb save by Ffion Ashman keeping them at bay.

Aber started the second half with a brilliant chance from Jenkins on 46 who rattled the crossbar, although Cardiff soon took control.

They responded with a crossbar shot of their own on 54 and followed up with another shot on the rebound which was well saved by Ashman.

Another great save from Ashman on 55 kept the visitors out but Cardiff went 1-0 up from the corner that followed through Catherine Walsh.

A rocky spell from the Seasiders then saw the visitors score four goals in a little over 10 minutes to ensure progress to the final. Substitute Phoebie Poole bagged a brace, Walsh her second with Ffion Price also netting.

A couple of attacking substitutions were made by Aber boss Gavin Allen to try and salvage something from the game but it wasn’t their day. It was a disappointing day for the girls in Black and Green who will reflect and dust themselves down ready to return to league action at home to Swansea on Sunday.

Cardiff City now meet Cardiff Met in the final.

