“IT’S time to take bold steps toward a healthier and happier Mid Wales.”
That’s the message from Sherrie Woolf who has been appointed as chair of the Mid Wales Sports Partnership - a brand-new organisation that has been tasked with shaping the future of sport and physical activity across Powys and Ceredigion.
“We all know that our health is our most valuable asset and it’s time to normalise prioritising it,” added Woolf, who lives in Brecon. “In my new role, I am committed to fostering collaboration across the public, private, and third sectors.
“As somebody who lives with long-term health conditions, I know first-hand of some of the mental and physical barriers to physical activity but I’m keen to work with others and do things differently in order that we can get people moving more often.”
Woolf, who is a self-employed accountant, will now recruit additional directors to the newly established board, as well as a managing director for the Mid Wales Sports Partnership.
She has worked across the UK, Europe and the USA as a Chief Financial Officer and has a background in motorcycle sport, organising world record events across the UK on a voluntary basis in order to increase opportunities for female riders.
The new chair is also a non-executive director for various organisations including the Brecon Beacons Tourism Association.
Mid Wales is the third region in Wales to have successfully established a Sport Partnership.
The organisations are being created with the support of Sport Wales to change the community sport landscape across Wales, transform how sport is delivered and create a step change in sport and physical activity levels among people in Wales.
Sport Wales CEO, Brian Davies said: “Sport Partnerships are being created across Wales to transform the way that sport is planned, developed and delivered within our communities to better meet the needs of the individuals living within them.
“We are delighted that Sherrie has been appointed as Chair of the Mid Wales Sport Partnership and we look forward to working with her to ensure that everyone in Mid Wales has the opportunity of a lifelong enjoyment of sport.”