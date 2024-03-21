THIS weekend will see Sion Evans from Cwmann, Lampeter compete in the opening round of the 2024 European Enduro Championship at Castiglion Fiorentino in Italy.
The series features four rounds, the second at Baldasserona - San Marino in June, Sipoo - Finland in August whist the final round takes place at Wolterdorf at the beginning of November.
The PAR homes backed rider will be aboard a 125 Fantic.
Evans won the expert class on the opening round of the Welsh Enduro Championship, the Snowrun Enduro last month and will return from Italy with a few days to re prepare the Fantic for round two of the Welsh series, the Jack Frost Enduro run by the Rhayader MCC in Mid Wales.
Evans from the Dyfed Dirt Bike Club will be riding out in Italy with other fellow local riders as well as some of the best riders from across Europe over the weekend and hopes to come home with some points in the bag as well as gaining a lot of experience.
Carwyn Rosser from near Lampeter and the Dyfed Dirt Bike Club is also racing out in Italy this weekend.