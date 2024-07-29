Ras Adclad is now an annual event on the race calendar, a race ran in memory of Arwel. This year the hilly, mixed terrain race covering 7.5 miles started in Caio and finished in Llanwrda.
Lampeter-based Sarn Helen Running Club had six runners competing in the Carmarthenshire race: Dylan Lewis had a fantastic race coming 2nd to British International Dewi Griffiths in a superb time of 46:45, Glyn Price 53:04 and Dan Hooper 54:41 also had great races finishing in 7th and 8th places respectively.
Mick Taylor had a good race in 1:19:22; Jane Holmes and Kerry Irwin Hall were happy with their race too, crossing the line together in 1:31:47.