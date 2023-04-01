Sixty participants were welcomed by the Ceredigion Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Committee to Dovey Valley Shooting Ground on a glorious Sunday morning at the end of February, for a day of shooting clay.
A total of 10 teams of six participated in the 100 bird event at the beautiful location near Machynlleth.
The day started with a bacon sandwich and a brew followed by a warm welcome from Owen Williams and Andrew Venables from the Ceredigion Committee before heading off to start at one of the 12 stands.
Stands varied with either eight or 10 shots, and ranged in difficulty.
The scores were tallied and prizes were given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd all receiving a print donated kindly by artist Owen Williams.
A total of £703 was raised from the event and raffle.
Susan Loxdale, chair of the Ceredigion GWCT Committee said “The turnout today has been outstanding with great support from all corners of Wales, some having even travelled from Hampshire.
“It’s been great to be able to share GWCT work, and how by supporting this event, they are helping science led projects on the ground in Wales.
“What has been encouraging is the breadth of participants from beginners to expert, all enjoying taking something from the event.”
The Ceredigion GWCT Committee is one of six committees in Wales that are made up of volunteers across the country who all help raise the profile of GWCT Cymru as a charity.
Sue Evans GWCT Wales director said “The work of our regional committees is invaluable in raising awareness about the importance of GWCT’s work for conservation as well as raising vital funds for GWCT Cymru’s and the work carried out here in Wales.
“We’re grateful for all the committees hard work and support.”