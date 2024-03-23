A CEREDIGION snooker, believed to be the oldest player to represent Wales in a non-Seniors events, has just missed out on qualification for the knockout phase of a major tournament.
David Barry Brown, who plays out of Rhydlewis Snooker Club, was in Bosnia last week competing in the European Men’s Championships.
The 66-year-old, who is currently ranked fifth in Wales and is also through to the last 16 in the Welsh Amateur Championship, fell short by just a two-frame difference in the group stages.
He said before heading out to Bosnia: “It is without doubt that qualifying for the Mens’ European Championship at my age is a great thrill.
“This has never been achieved before from Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion and I believe I’m probably the oldest person ever to qualify.”
He added: “I’d like to thank my friends and family for the support they have shown during the tournament and continued support throughout the year.”
Barry has represented Wales on many occasions and will do so again in Leeds in the men’s category later this year and hopes to represent his country in the Over 55 category outin Ireland in the Celtic Challenge Cup.
Barry encourages any youngsters who want to give snooker a try to contact Rhydlewis Club where he plays out of as they have the quality tables and players.