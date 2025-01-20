ABERAERON Snooker Club hosted this year’s JE Rees & Sons Ceredigion Snooker League Captains’ Competition on Sunday, 19 January.
A very strong turnout and some excellent play on show saw the finalists down to Gerwyn Lloyd of Llanarth Snooker Club and Rhodri Morgan of Aberaeron Snooker Club.
Lloyd eventually came out victorious 2-1 with the match going down to the final black.
Gwynant Ellis of Penparcau Snooker Club had a very good 84 break and Chris Deakin of Llanarth Snooker Club scored his best league break of 42.