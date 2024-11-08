FELINDRE Snooker club hosted Ceredigion Snooker League’s Handicapped Singles KO kindly sponsored by Jon James Funeral Services.
A very strong and well attended turnout of the leagues best players made for a very competitive day of competition.
After a long day and some very close matches, the finalists were Michael Newcombe (Rhydlewis snooker club) and Rhidian Lloyd (Felindre snooker club).
Rhidian Lloyd took the first frame but Michael Newcombe responded with excellent breaks of 67 and 89 to take the next two frames and with it victory.