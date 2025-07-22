THE Bow Street Football Club Junior Festival celebrated its 21st year of existence in style on 12-13 July.
Over 130 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Cardiff attended and large crowds attended the two-day festival which is widely recognised as one of, if not the foremost events of its kind in Wales.
Despite the extreme heat, especially on the Saturday, all enjoyed with players and spectators alike taking necessary precautions such as drinking vast amounts of water and applying suntan lotion.
Bow Street president Wyn Lewis said: “Once again, it was an absolutely brilliant weekend.
“The baking hot weather was a challenge for all on both days, but everyone acted sensibly and responsibly with regards to dehydration and protection, and we are grateful to all who attended for that.
“We are very proud to be the hosts of such a hugely popular and highly event, and I want to thank all who contributed to the success of the tournament.
“As always, I particularly want to thank the army of volunteers from Bow Street FC who worked extremely hard as a team to ensure that the whole event proceeded in an organised, efficient and friendly manner. This happens every year!
“Huge mention and thanks to Amlyn Ifans, the chief organiser for his tirelessly hard work, and especially for his enthusiasm, efficiency and professionalism, let alone a little patience! We have been busy planning for this weekend since last July under Amlyn’s guidance.
“It was great to welcome Wales and Everton legend Neville Southall to Bow Street on the Sunday.
“Neville is an unique character and it was a pleasure for us all to meet him and share our views with him.
“He was hugely impressed with the event and I think even the generation of children who never saw him play realised they were in the presence of the one time greatest goalkeeper in world football.
“I would also like to thank the festival sponsors, Castell Howell Foods for their magnificent support and commitment to Bow Street FC. “
Amlyn Evans added: “It was a terrific weekend again and justified all the hard work of the last few months.
“It is believed that there was over 2,500 in attendance over the two days and we thank all our visitors for supporting us again.
There were teams participating from as far afield as Pontyclun and Pwllheli and for the 10th consecutive year, a successful and well attended all-girls competition took place on the Sunday.
“It is an absolute pleasure to organise such an enjoyable event. It is always a greatest pleasure is seeing the enjoyment on the faces of all the competitors and spectators.
“The effort put in by club officials and volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the whole event is unbelievable despite many and varying challenges– an incredible team.”
Individual Player Awards
Under 6 – Noa Gwyther, Pontyclun
Under 7 – Elis Morgan, Llanilar
Under 9 – Oliver Carree, Bow Street.
Under 11 – Josh Kamp, Pontyclun
Under 13 – Tyler Woodhall, Bow Street
Under 15 – Thomas Lane, Pontyclun
Girls
Under 11 – Greta Price, Llanfair
Under 13 – Martha Silvestre Jones, Felinfach
Under 15 – Annie Davies, Penrhyncoch.
Overall, Player Of The Day
Saturday – Oliver Caree
Sunday – Tyler Woodhall
Mark Horwood Memorial Award
(Trophy for best local player of the day.)
Saturday – Oliver Caree
Sunday – Tyler Woodhall
Special Award on the Saturday – Jacob O’Rourke, Ystwyth Llewod
Team Winners
Under 13: 1, Llanfair; 2, Leopards Llanilar
Under 15: 1, Builth; 2, Aberaeron
Girls Under 13: 1, Newtown; 2 Felinfach
Girls Under 15: 1, Newtown; 2, Berriw
