THE Black & Green Business Club was recently launched, a brand-new networking initiative hosted by Aberystwyth Town Football Club, aimed at bringing together businesses and professionals from across mid Wales.
Held at the John Charles Lounge, the inaugural event welcomed over 25 local businesses, ranging from start-ups and freelancers to established companies, all eager to connect, collaborate, and contribute to a stronger local business community.
The guest speaker was Jonathan Clarke from Troo, the football club’s official energy partner.
The Black & Green Business Club has been created by Damian Burgess, Commercial Manager at ATFC, to support local enterprise and create meaningful networking opportunities in the region.
“We wanted to create something open, welcoming and genuinely useful for the local business scene at our amazing stadium in town,” said Damian. “The response to this first event has been incredible, and we’re already looking forward to building on this momentum.”
Attendees enjoyed informal networking, refreshments, and the chance to explore potential partnerships and shared opportunities.
The club aims to meet every few months, with future events to feature guest speakers, themed discussions, and continued support for business growth in the region.
Assisting the club with the event was Chantal Cooke of Panpathic Communications, who runs the Aberystwyth Business Networking.
"Aberystwyth, and its surrounding areas, is a fantastic place to live and do business." said Chantal "We have some incredible businesses here, with highly talented entrepreneurs, so being able to bring them together and help them make connections is a win-win for everyone; for local business, for local people and for the town as a whole."
The club hopes to add more business club dates to the diary very soon, and are looking to include some match-day experiences along the way too.
