Balazs Pinter took on the Dragon Coastal Ultramarathon organised by Run Walk Crawl events. Setting off from Rhossili on Saturday, July 19 he had just 100 miles and 3,400 metres of ascent to cover and had to reach the Norwegian Church in Cardiff before midnight on the Sunday. He successfully completed the miles in 31:09:02 and was rewarded not only with a medal but a finisher’s dinner of cheesy chips.