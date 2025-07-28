Most runners are happy to complete a 10k and move up to a half or full marathon but some runners push themselves further. Three Aberystwyth AC runners who are regular long distance runners took to the coast of South Wales and the alps for their recent ultra marathon efforts.
Balazs Pinter took on the Dragon Coastal Ultramarathon organised by Run Walk Crawl events. Setting off from Rhossili on Saturday, July 19 he had just 100 miles and 3,400 metres of ascent to cover and had to reach the Norwegian Church in Cardiff before midnight on the Sunday. He successfully completed the miles in 31:09:02 and was rewarded not only with a medal but a finisher’s dinner of cheesy chips.
The previous weekend saw Dave Powell and Louise Barker represent Aberystwyth AC at the Grantrail Courmayeur Mont-Blanc. Taking on the shorter distance of a mere 51km and 3500m ascent in the GTC55 was Louise who finished in 11:01:57. Dave Powell took on the longer GTC100 a 100km run with 7400m of ascent and completing the race in a very impressive 26:00:17.
