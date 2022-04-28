‘Spidi’ and John roar home for Night Owl Road Rally win

Aberystwyth Motor Club ran the Night Owl Road Rally once again over the weekend of 23-24 April after a long two-year break due to the pandemic.

The Masters class saw George Williams and Cadog Davies start the rally with a flying start.

They led after tc2 by over a minute but had to retire just before mc2, the half way point.

Martin Curzon and Daniel Llewelyn-Jones in the green Escort MK1 capitalised and at halfway point they were five seconds in front.

Martin Curzon and Daniel Llewelyn-Jones ( Adrian Convery )

But by the end of the night Arwel ‘Spidi’ Hughes-Jones and Dylan John were hot on their heels, as were Kevin Kerr and Huw Mansion with the rest close behind.

Arwel ‘Spidi’ Hughes-Jones and Dylan John kept the pace up and took the win with Kerr and Manion 35 seconds behind with Curzon and Jones a further 19 seconds behind, losing time at Tc15.

In the expert class, Paul Hands and Dan Johnson took the class win with an outstanding ninth overall, with Meilir Llwyd Huws and Guto Sion Williams dominant in the Novice class.

Carwyn Madog-Jones and Gwyndaf Evans won the semi expert class.