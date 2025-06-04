WIMBLEDON is fast approaching and there’s no better time to pick up a racket and start playing tennis.
That’s the message from Sport Powys which is urging adults across the county to move more often. And it’s why it has designed Let’s Go Powys; a website that makes it easier for people to find sports and activity opportunities across the county, offering plenty of inspiration for adults of all ages and abilities.
And with tennis one of the most searched for activities on the website, here’s a guide to getting started in Powys…
Find a tennis club in Powys
From Brecon to Berriew and Llandrindod to Llanidloes, you don’t have to look far to find a tennis club in Powys.
Joining a club is a great way to:
· get some coaching and improve your skills
· meet new people
· play some matches, whether it’s competitive or a bit of fun
Most clubs will offer you a taster session for free and it’s worth looking out for open days as we approach peak tennis season.
Becoming a member of a club helps motivate you to keep playing. By playing with and against others, the sense of accountability helps you commit to turning up week after week.
Find a tennis court in Powys
If you would prefer to just book a court and have a knock around with friends, there are local authority owned courts.
This can be a good way to build your confidence before joining a club.
Get the whole family involved
Tennis is a great sport for all the family. Head to a local court and mix it up by playing singles and doubles. Keep it fun by rotating players and introducing some drills to develop footwork and target skills. Games like longest rally can help motivate children.
Maybe you could even set aside one night a week as a family tennis night? Just remember to make sure everyone’s involved and having fun.
Try pickleball
It’s safe to say that the sport of pickleball is booming. Easy to play, the racket sport is suitable for all ages and abilities. You can pick up the skills quickly and play a match with just a little bit of practice.
And while pickleball is making its mark across the globe, it has also landed in Powys. Oswestry & the Borders Pickleball has recently expanded their sessions to Welshpool. The club offers a taster session and they welcome people of all abilities. Bit shy or got questions? If you fancy getting to know new people, the club often holds tournaments with local – and not so local – teams.
There are also pickleball clubs in Llanfair and Ystradgynlais.
Traditional tennis clubs and local leisure centres also often offer pickleball. Berriew Tennis Club, for example, suggests popping along to a session to give pickleball a try while Maldwyn Leisure Centre offers sessions on Wednesday evenings.
Walking Tennis
If you’re not quite as nimble on your feet as you once were or a slower pace of tennis suits you better, it’s worth asking your local club about walking tennis sessions.
These days, lots of sports have introduced walking versions which means you don’t have to miss out on playing tennis if you haven’t got the speed of Rafael Nadal.
Clubs like Montgomery and Newtown have offered free walking tennis sessions in the past which is a great way to try it out.
Find your nearest court or club on Let’s Go Powys
Keep active this summer by giving tennis a go. Play at your own pace in a way that works for you, improving your cardio, strength training and agility. Tennis is also a great way to improve mental sharpness through quick decision-making and it can reduce stress by releasing endorphins and having fun.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.