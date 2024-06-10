THE first Squash Summit was held last week in Birmingham alongside the British Open Championships and brought together coaches, leaders and people of influence in the game of squash as it prepares to build towards the sports first Olympic inclusion in Los Angeles in 2028.
Among the names of attendees at the summit, hosted by the PSA Foundation and the WSF, World Squash Federation was multiple PSA Men’s World Champion Nick Matthew, US Squash CEO Kevin Klipstein, WSF President Zena Wooldridge and former PSA Women's World No.1 for a record 108 consecutive months, 8 x World Open Champion and the Nicol David Organisation founder, Nicol David.
Many federations and clubs were at the event to discuss what they were currently doing within the sport and what others are planning to do to grow the game of squash and build awareness to the sport at every level from grassroots to elite level players competing for medals.
Aberystwyth Squash Club was the only club in attendance from Wales and received a shout out during one of the talks on growing the sport.
Damian Burgess, Director of Squash at Aberystwyth Squash Club was able to share how the sport has developed in the area.
He said: “The first part of our success is a great partnership with the local authority and the leisure centre, this coupled with tremendous work on and off court from our volunteers, especially Hugh Gibson who is always at the squash courts at Plascrug.”
He added: “We have created an easy-to-use website, booking system and clear marketing to reach as many juniors and parents as possible, as well as adults too in and around Aberystwyth.
“We have seen hundreds of new faces on the squash courts over the last 18 months and been lucky enough to have club sponsors like Afan Cycles whose generous sponsorships has allowed us to offer free squash on Sundays.”
It was a surprise to be mentioned at the Squash Summit but demonstrates the hard work the club has done to grow the sport in Aberystwyth and the reach the club has had on the World Squash scene.
Damian, who has created the website and marketing material for the club, was able to offer other clubs and federations at the summit insight and tips on how they may grow the game in their own area.
The club has a number of mini squash, junior squash and adult classes running through the week and weekends, classes can be booked in advance and they offer free squash on Sunday mornings from 10:30am for juniors and a free adult class at midday on Sunday.