Stevie Williams retains yellow jersey at halfway stage of Tour de Suiss

Stephen Williams retains the race lead in the Tour de Suiss despite being dropped on the final climb of stage four yesterday.

The Capel Dewi cyclist overcame that setback and fought back to finish with the leaders to retain his yellow jersey.

It has been in his possession since the first day when he claimed his first WorldTour victory in stage one on Sunday.

Now at the half way stage the 26-year-old Bahrain Victorious has three more stages to navigate before the final time trial test.

Stage four was won by Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech) after holding off a late charge from Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) in a reduced bunch sprint.

Stage 5, 16 June. Ambri – Novazzano (193km)

Benvenuti in Ticino! Stage 5 is a pure “Tessin stage”. The sunny region of Switzerland hosts a truly classic stage.

After the start next to the new ice hockey stadium of HC Ambri-Piotta, the peloton sets off on its journey south. The first attacks are anticipated on the ascent to Monte Ceneri.

The approximately 80-kilometre-long additional circuit, which will be completed a little more than twice, could develop into an elimination race.

The classic specialists will no doubt make the race hard and fast. The constant ups and downs on sections of the 2009 Mendrisio World Cup course culminate in Novazzano.

Stage 6, 17 June. Locarno – Moosalp (180km)

From one “sunny Canton” to the next.

For the riders, however, it will be anything but a holiday!

After the start in Locarno, the route leads northwards through the Leventina and the Val Bedretto.

The big battle for the General Classification will start at the latest on the ascent to the Nufenen Pass – the highest road pass in Switzerland.

The long descent through the Upper Valais follows, until the ultimate challenge of the final climb up to Moosalp. The mountain goats in the peloton will enjoy this Queen stage to the fullest.

The General Classification will start to really shape up after this stage.

Stage 7, 18 June. Ambri - Malbun (196km)

In character, stage 7 is similar to the previous day’s stage. An energy-sapping pass followed by a mountain finish. Only this time the peloton starts in Ambri and sets course towards the Lukmanier Pass to reach Malbun via the Surselva and Chur.

The leader’s team must give everything again today to defend the yellow jersey. For cyclists who don’t have great time trial skills, it will mean giving everything they’ve got.

It will be an exciting stage that will certainly bring clarity to the General Classification.

Stage 8, 19 June. Vaduz – Vaduz (25km)

25 mostly flat kilometres to decide victory or defeat. The men’s Tour de Suisse 2022 will be determined by the battle against the clock.

The real specialists on a time trial bike have an advantage on the last day. It will be obvious which general classification riders still have fuel in the tank and which ones are running on empty as a result of the two tough mountain stages.