“Of this Ardennes block, we identified Flèche as our best chance to win,” says Sports Director Sam Bewley. “Obviously we’re capable of good results in the other races, but we had Stevie and Dylan, who has won here in the past, as our leaders today. We were motivated and we had a good plan. Obviously, the weather rolled in once we got to the circuit, which completely flipped the race, but Stevie managed to handle everything well. “It’s massive for him: Stevie has managed to win a WorldTour stage race and a one-day race all in the space of four months, so it’s all going well for him!”