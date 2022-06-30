Support for young sporting talents in memory of Robin

Do you excel in sports or know someone who is aiming high as a sportsperson?

If so, maybe Cofio Robin can help. Cofio Robin is a charity that gives financial support to individuals under 25 years of age from Gwynedd and Conwy who have made their mark in any field of sport and are aiming higher.

Go to www.cofiorobin.co.uk for more information about the charity and to see who has received financial assistance to date. The application form can be found on the website and it needs to be returned to the Trust by 30 September.

Robin Llyr Evans was a young lad of 20 years old embarking on an adventure – 15 months travelling to tennis tournaments all over the world working for Hawk-Eye.

Unfortunately, two months into his adventure in September 2015, it came to an abrupt end when Robin had an accident in a newly built stadium in Wuhan, China.

The family wanted to establish something special in his memory – something that would reflect the zest that Robin had for life and his unparalleled interest in sports and people.

In the end it was decided that a charity would be established to provide financial support to individuals from north-west Wales who excel in any aspect of sports.

Grants would be provided to these individuals to help them with the high costs involved with travelling and training.

In the Summer of 2018, Robin Llyr Evans Memorial Trust was established.

.Since its inception four years ago the charity has donated over £50,000 to promote sports. Close to 60 individuals have received support for a wide range of sports including climbing, skiing, swimming, weight lifting, fishing and equestrian.

The Trust is extremely proud that three recipients, Medi Harris, Catrin Jones and Osian Dwyfor Jones, will be representing Wales at the end of July at the Commonwealth Games.

Participating in sports was important from a young age for Robin, playing football for Bro Enlli and a member of Ysgol Llanbedrog hockey team.

He broke the Ysgol Botwnnog records in the 800m and 1,500m races and started to play rugby for Pwllheli and made captain of the youth team for one season. Every summer he participated in the local summer league hockey competition.

His passion for sports was the reason he enrolled at Loughborough University. His subject was mechanical engineering.

For his year in industry, Robin secured a role with Hawk-Eye, working with the tennis department and their electronic line calling system. This opportunity allowed him to combine his passion for sports and travel.

• Golf Day – 24 September

The Trust will be hosting a charity golf event at Clwb Golff Abersoch on 24 September in order to boost funds and to remember Robin who died seven years ago in an accident.

For more information go to www.cofiorobin.co.uk/golff . If you would like to participate then contact Alan the club professional on 01758 712622 or Gareth on [email protected]

There will be prizes for individuals and teams of three.