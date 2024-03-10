Whilst a few from Sarn Helen Running Club ran the one or two, Talia Jones, an up-and-coming junior club runner managed to run four of the races at the following venues, Pembrey, where she secured 11th position out of a field of 94 runners, Cardiff -13th out of 96, Bristol 17th out of 70 and the final race at Pontypool where she crossed the line in 12th place out of a field of 69 runners.