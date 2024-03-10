A YOUNG Clwb Sarn Helen Running Club member gas narrowly missed out on finishing in the top 10 in a cross country league series.
Parc Pont-Y-Pwl, Pontypool was the final venue for this year’s John H Collins Gwent Cross Country League series, a series five races held over the winter months in five different locations hosted by different running clubs covering South Wales and crossing the border into England.
These races attract high calibre runners from far afield and are run on various terrains from grassy parkland to wet and windy moors.
Runners need to compete in four out of the five races to be included in the final standings table.
Whilst a few from Sarn Helen Running Club ran the one or two, Talia Jones, an up-and-coming junior club runner managed to run four of the races at the following venues, Pembrey, where she secured 11th position out of a field of 94 runners, Cardiff -13th out of 96, Bristol 17th out of 70 and the final race at Pontypool where she crossed the line in 12th place out of a field of 69 runners.
Talia had amazing and consistent times in all four races and is to be congratulated on her achievements and only narrowly missing out on being in the top 10 for the season.