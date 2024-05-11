THIS week saw 12 riders taking on the Llety Gwyn course, named after the local hotel that used to be the sign on location for this 10 mile time trial.
The course is one of the oldest of the club courses. The route heads out on the A44, then down towards Cwm Rheidol to reach the five- mile point, before returning back.
Many notable names have ridden this course. British professional cyclist Leah Dixon holds the women’s record set in 2021, with 22.20, whilst Josh Tarling, riding at the time for Flanderscolor-Galloo in 2022, holds the fastest men’s time with 19.31.
Wednesday night saw Finley Tarling take the win on the night, with Caron and Rich battling for 2nd and 3rd. Caron took the spoils this week with Rich closely following only 21 seconds behind.
In the ladies event, Lowri Richards, looking strong from a good winter of training, took the win with her time of 24.31 and Anita taking second in 27.22.
Results: Finlay Tarling 19.58; Caron Owen Pugh 22.09; Richard Pizzey 22.30; Arwel Wyn Jones 24.01; Lowri Richards 24.31; Kristian Bond R 25.07; Paul Brewer 25.19; Glyn Williams 26.14; Anita Saycell 27.22; David Bond R 30.39; Martin Williams R 30.53; Mike Fitch R 31.07.