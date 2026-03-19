TEAM Wales is gearing up for the 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games following confirmation of the dates, venues and sporting programme for next year’s event in Malta.
The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, 29 October 2027, followed by six days of competition through to Thursday 4 November, with around 1,200 athletes aged 14–18 from 74 nations and territories set to compete.
From a Team Wales perspective, the Games represent a key development opportunity for the next generation of athletes, offering invaluable international experience on the Commonwealth stage.
The 2027 edition will feature eight sports:
- Swimming and Para Swimming
- Athletics and Para Athletics
- Netball
- Sailing
- Squash
- Triathlon
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
Malta 2027 is set to deliver the largest Para sport programme in Commonwealth Youth Games history, building on the landmark inclusion of Para Athletics at the most recent Games in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Games will also mark the debut of Sailing and Water Polo, further expanding opportunities for young athletes across the Commonwealth.
The most recent edition, held in Trinidad and Tobago in August 2023, was the largest in the event’s history, underlining the continued growth and importance of the Games.
Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, CEO of Team Wales, said: “The Commonwealth Youth Games are a vital stepping stone for our young athletes, providing them with their first experience of a multi-sport international environment.
“We’re particularly excited to see the continued growth of Para sport within the programme, as well as the introduction of new sports like sailing and water polo.
“Malta 2027 promises to be an inspiring and memorable event, and we look forward to supporting the next generation of Team Wales athletes as they take this important step in their sporting journeys.’’
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