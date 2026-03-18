PEMBROKESHIRE jockey James Bowen admits Cheltenham often left him feeling like an outsider, but two winners this year changed everything.
For much of his career, James Bowen has said that the Cheltenham Festival has been a place of frustration rather than fulfilment.
The sport's biggest stage, where reputations are forged and memories are made, too often left the Welsh jockey walking away feeling like a peripheral figure in racing's greatest week.
That changed this year as two winners across the opening days of the Festival finally gave Bowen the moment he had long been waiting for, transforming years of quiet disappointment into one of the most satisfying experiences of his career.
"I've missed two or three Festivals through injury or getting banned, so it's been a while coming," he said on the latest edition of Luck on Sunday via Racing TV.
"I've not enjoyed the meeting that much over the years because you come away from there thinking 'God, I'm just a spare part,' but when you do have a winner, it's as good a feeling you're going to get. I'm delighted to get two."
Bowen's honesty captures a reality many riders feel but rarely say aloud. The Festival's scale and competitiveness mean opportunities are limited and expectations immense, and for a jockey used to riding winners throughout the season, arriving at Cheltenham without genuine chances can be a humbling experience.
In fact, Bowen had even contemplated leaving the meeting altogether to chase opportunities elsewhere.
"To be honest, I actually told my agent the week before, 'If I can get any better rides anywhere else, I'll go there to get as many winners as I can.' I'm glad I wasn't anywhere else now. On the first day, I had chances with Mustang Du Breuil and Holloway Queen, and the next day too, but after that, I thought I'd look at Doncaster and places like that.”
That decision proved crucial. On the opening day last week, he partnered the Nicky Henderson-trained Holloway Queen to victory in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase. Wade Out, ridden by his brother Sean Bowen, as well as Holokea, trained by Mickey Bowen, were also involved in the same race.
It was a moment of personal and family significance for the Pembrokeshire-born rider, but it was far from straightforward.
"I wasn't sure she was going to be a definite runner. She won on soft ground the last day, and we were pretty adamant she wanted soft ground, so obviously, the ground coming up good, good-to-soft, probably didn't give her much of a chance. I'm glad she did run, and obviously, the trip helped."
Even as the race unfolded, Bowen implied that victory was far from his mind.
"Until I jumped two out, I never thought I'd win because I just never actually thought she'd have that much of a chance on the ground. She jumped really well, we went a good gallop, and she just kept going - she's got so much stamina. The pace we were able to travel at in that race was just perfect for me."
The success came courtesy of the powerful Seven Barrows yard of Nicky Henderson, a trainer Bowen was keen to acknowledge after being given the opportunity to remain on the mare following a dominant earlier victory at Newbury.
"I rode her last time over fences in Newbury, and she won by 17 lengths, I think it was, so I ended up staying on her, which I'm very grateful for, and to Nicky Henderson and all the owners. She's a very honest mare now, so I'm very happy to keep the ride on her."
Bowen added a second Festival success the following day aboard Jingko Blue in the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle, completing a week that finally altered his relationship with Cheltenham.
Part of the unique challenge of riding at the Festival, Bowen explains, is the psychology that accompanies it. Every mount feels like it could be the one - even when logic suggests otherwise.
"You end up giving everything you ride a chance, just like when you're riding in the Grand National as well, you could be on the 200/1 shot, and you think you could win it.
"Everything you ride in Cheltenham you believe has got a chance. You work yourself up to believing that, and then after you've ridden it and it's pulled up or something, you end up thinking, 'Why on earth did I give myself a chance on that?' This year was probably the year I had my best chance, and I'm glad it went well."
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