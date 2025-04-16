ABERYSTWYTH Tennis Club will be holding an open day on Saturday, 26 April from 10am-2pm.
We Do Tennis invite you to try the sport at the club with free coach-led sessions.
There will be free refreshments available throughout the day, a chance to try out tennis even for beginners, rackets provided for free if needed and a ball machine.
The club, backed by Sport Wales and Ceredigion Council, received funding to have two complete court replacements with a new tiger turf surface last year.
Four tarmac courts have been completely re-painted with new nets.
The club’s Luke Colwill said at the time: “I think everyone at the club would say it’s pretty much saved the place.
“We’re really trying to push for new members so everyone can make the most of the such a facility in Ceredigion.
He added: “We have two completely floodlit courts for members too now.”