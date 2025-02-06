WORK to refurbish the Llandre Tennis Courts is nearing completion following the installation of new fencing and the laying of new playing surfaces.
Having secured UKSPF ‘ Cynnal Y Cardi’, Lottery ‘Awards for All’ funding supported by a contribution from Geneu’r Glyn Community Council during the summer of 2024, work on site commenced during the middle of October.
The remaining works to provide acrylic colour coating to the courts and line markings will follow in early spring and dependant on higher temperatures combined with a settled period of weather.
Works to exterior walls including painting are also due to commence in advance, so that the final touches to the court surfaces finalise the project – the courts remain closed until these works are carried out and the project fully completed.
Geneu’r Glyn community council chair Peter James said: “We were blessed with two weeks of fine weather during October which enabled the contractors to press ahead and make great progress - we are by now 90% complete.
“We hope the weather gods play ball again early spring so that the remaining works can be carried out and the courts reopened for the community to enjoy.
“We will continue to work with Tennis Wales and We Do Tennis to scope future tennis-related activities at Llandre and to maximise the impacts of our investment in this important community asset.
“I’d like to once again thank our funding partners, especially the Cynnal Y Cardi team who have been great to work with, as well as fellow members of the Community Council in making this project a reality.”