Thrills and spills as rallying returns to Sweet Lamb Motorsport complex

Around 40 cars will be competing at the Select Security Services Rally Time Trial ( Black Mountain Media )

Rallying returns to the Sweet Lamb Motorsport complex this Sunday.

Aberystwyth and Newtown Motorclubs have joined together to organise Select Security Services Rally Time Trial at the complex in Pant Mawr just outside Llanidloes.

The trials will be run over six stages, three repeated and the run in the other direction with accumulated times being added together to find the winners.

Spectators are allowed at the venue at £10 per person with children going in free, with action running from 7.30am until 3.30pm.

Spectators can view the cars for a long time with water splash, jumps and hairpins all being used.

Around 40 cars will be competing, including:

Car 1, Jason Pritchard/Phil Clarke, VW Polo R5

Car 2, Bob Morgan/Ade Williams, Skoda R5

Car 3, Andy Davies/Michael Gilbey, Ford Fieasta R5

Car 4, John Caine/Benji Caine, Subaru