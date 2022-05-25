Thursfield dominant in Dovey Yacht Club 25th anniversary weekend
Report by Doris O’Keefe
The Dovey Yacht Club, Aberdyfi, was host to Chelmarsh Sailing Club from near Bridgenorth over the weekend to celebrate 25 years since members from Chelmarsh first came to Aberdyfi for two days of sailing and racing, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Robin Druett, DYC chief race officer for the weekend said: “This annual sailing weekend with Chelmarsh Sailing Club has always been a very important date in our racing calendar and apart from a two-year break because of Covid, members from Chelmarsh have been able to visit every year for 25 years.”
He added: “It was fantastic to see everyone back again. With two home boats and nineteen registered from Chelmsford we had a good entry level with most boats sailing in every race.”
“We held five races in total, three on the first day and two on the second.
“Conditions were very favourable – ideal sailing weather – with the wind picking up more on the second day.
“Chelmarsh sailors are not so used to tidal racing but they always enjoy the different challenges of sailing on the Dyfi estuary.
“A variety of boats were racing, Lasers, GP 14s, Supernovas, Aeroes, Wanderers and Quests with the overall winner being Matt Thursfield from Chelmarsh in a Supernova who won four out of the five races.
“I am delighted that it was such a successful weekend.
“Many thanks must go to our fantastic caterer Kayleigh Shelley and also to the brilliant team of volunteers at DYC who always do a marvellous job. It was a pleasure to welcome members from Chelmarsh again and we look forward to their visit next year.”
