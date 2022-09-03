Track designed by Dan Atherton to provide toughest Red Bull Hardline test yet

Next up, are the back-to-back giant doubles. At an eye-watering 86ft for the first jump and 85ft for the second, this section is not for the faint-hearted. For both jumps, the landing is obscured by the take-off, so riders will be rolling in blind until their bikes leave the ground - enough to rattle anybody’s nerves. The new doubles are akin to ‘Fest Series’ style jumps which Red Bull Hardline had, up until now, been missing.