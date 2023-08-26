Rhydlewis Snooker Club members Donald Newcombe and Barry Brown have once again represented Wales in the Home Internationals of snooker which was held in Leeds.
Donald played in the Over 40s category for the second time, having won a silver medal on his first outing but succumbed to excellent play from England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man with England taking the honours.
Brown captained Wales A in the Over 55s event, having played Nigel Bond (who reached number 5 in the World rankings in his professional career).
Brown lost 3-0 to Bond but recovered to win eight out of nine of his remaining games. England, however, were strong throughout the tournament and won the event convincingly.
Bond remained the only player not to drop a frame.
Newcombe and Brown proudly received certificates for representing Wales.