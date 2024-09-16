WITH the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) taking place in a few weeks time two riders from Lampeter have been selected for the Junior Welsh team to represent their country.
Sion Evans and Carwyn Rosser will be heading to Spain for what is considered the Olympics event of enduro racing along with the third member of the team Tomos Wright.
The senior team consists of Alex Walton from Rhayader, Gethin Humphreys from Blaenau Ffestiniog and Roger Holland from Monmouth.
Team manager Paul Davies is confident he has selected two good teams for the six day event in Spain to represent Wales, with Sion having won the expert class overall on Saturday's latest round of the Welsh Enduro Championship and Alex winning the championship class overall.
Whilst Sion and Carwyn, who are both members of the Lampeter based Dyfed Dirt Bike Club represent their country, the DDBC will also be sending two teams out to Spain. More on that in the coming weeks leading up to the ISDE.