The annual trip to Shropshire for Wales & Border trotting races is always welcome with a wide-open track and several new faces in the crowd making it another memorable day of racing
The afternoon began with the two Novice races. These are the young horses making their way through the grades and so there is a lot of interest in this section.
In the first, Carrie on Fred this week partnered by his trainer Andrew Hardwick for owner Liam Middleton from Llandrindod Wells claimed a satisfying victory ahead of back marker Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while the long travelled Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) was third.
In the second race, Victoria Penlan just showed in front on the line to claim first prize for owner, driver Perry Thomas from Pontypridd. Close behind was Lanehouse Melody (Arrowsmith, Gorslas) with Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) in third. Victoria Penlan now qualifies for open racing so will be racing in the Grade B next week.
The Grade B provided a good win for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey when Crosshill Cadillac partnered by Mark White enjoyed a comfortable win ahead of Ellavafella (Bevan, Builth Wells) while Goodtime Hal (Staples, Brecon) claimed third.
The front running Whiskyandwater driven by Andrew Hardwick for the Morgan family from Knighton made the most of their position on the gate to win the Grade A from Happy Hands (Meaney & Harris, Merthyr) while Easy Company and Elin Bevan from Llanddewi was third.
It was at this time that one of the predicted storms provided an interlude in the racing, this was when the stewards and officials had a break for some refreshments.
After that the racing continued with the Nursery race in which Ceiron Spirit and Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells showed their experience to come home in front of stable companion Magical Miss with Rachel Bevan on board while Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Rhayader) third.
There were three divisions of the Baby Novice with the fist spoils going to Best In Flight who lived up to her name and flew around the track with trainer David Arrowsmith in the sulky and much to the delight of owner Tracy Gale from Gorslas. In second was Ithon Queen (Hawkes, Orleton) while Begwyns Trust (R Lloyd, Painscastle) claimed third.
In the next race, Fold Megastar and Oliver Jones came up the home straight to register a win for Lorna Bird from Evenjobb in front of the fast finishing Black Mambo (Meaney, Merthyr) while Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) ran well to be third.
Dernol Black Satin (Frost, Pontypridd) with Perry Thomas on board claimed victory in the third Baby Novice ahead of the speedy Sally M (Davies, Orleton) while the youngster Red Regal (Lloyd, New Radnor) was third. Cernol Black Satin now progresses to the Novice class.
For the first time this season there was a saddle race, which proved to be a masterclass of saddle-racing as Martin Roberts steered first time under saddle Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey), to a comfortable victory ahead of Ayr Major (Eggerton, Norton Canon) while George Gentle had to settle for third.
The last race of the day was the Free For All when the favourite Ontop Shouder Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) with Lynn Boxhall at the controls showed his speed winning from the fast finishing Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) with Happy Hands (Meaney, Merthyr) in third.
Next week’s racing is at New Radnor on Saturday, 15 July starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Novice – race 1: 1 Carrie on Fred (Andrew Hardwick) owned Middleton, Llandrindod trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2 Zulu Warrior; 3 Stateside Icon. Time: 2:02.33
Novice – race 2: 1 Victoria Penlan (Perry Thomas) Thomas, Pontypridd trained Arrowsmith Gorslas; 2 Lanehouse Melody; 3 Talavary Crown. Time: 2:03.08
Grade B: 1 Crosshill Cadilac (Mark White) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey; 2 Ellavafella; 3 Goodtime Hal. Time: 2:04.45
Grade A: 1 Whiskyandwater (Andrew Hardwick) owned & trained Morgan, Knighton; 2 Happy Hands; 3 Easy Company. Time: 2:00.05
Nursery: 1 Ceiron Spirit (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2 Magical Miss; 3 Brywins Saturn. Time: 2:09.24
Baby Novice – race 1: 1 Best in Flight (David Arrowsmith) owned Gale Gorslas trained Arrowsmith Gorslas; 2 Ithon Queen; 3 Begwyns Trust. Time: 2:04.27
Baby Novice – race 2: 1 Fold Megastar (Oliver Jones) owned Bird Evenjobb trained Perks, Presteigne; 2 Black Mambo; 3 Ithon Papa. Time: 2:08.52
Baby Novice – race 3: 1 Dernol Black Satin (Perry Thomas) owned Frost Pontypridd trained Arrowsmith Gorslas; 2 Sally M; 3 Red Regal. Time: 2:07.36
Saddle: 1 Stateside Icon (Martin Roberts) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey; 2 Ayr Major; 3 George Gentle. Time: 2:10.61
Free For All: 1 Ontop Shouder Cuda (Lynne Boxhall) owned & trained Bevan Llanddewi; 2 Lakeside Pan 3; Happy Hands. Time: 1:56.24