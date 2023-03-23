Aberystwyth Gymnastics Club attended Haverfordwest to compete in the Welsh Gymnastics Tumble League on Sunday, 5 March.
For many of their young gymnasts this was their first competition and were very nervous.
It has been very difficult over the last few years but they found the confidence and secured many medals.
The club and coaches are very proud of all the gymnasts who took part and a special mention was made at the event for Seth Page and Ben Phillips, two of their young coaches, who went above and beyond to make their experience a good one.
Michael O'Donnabhain, the lead coach for the day, mentioned that everyone of the gymnasts performed to their very best which resulted in a huge haul of medals and ribbons and they are all looking forward to the next competition.