THE Paralympic Games may be over but there is a whole host of inclusive sporting opportunities available right here in Powys.
We can even boast our own silver medallist, table tennis player Rob Davies from Brecon as well as the now retired but legendary wheelchair rugby player Jim Roberts from near Welshpool.
But of course, you don’t need to be a Paralympian to simply enjoy sport and improve your health and wellbeing.
That’s why Sport Powys has put together Let’s Go Powys/ Amdani Powys. Designed to make it easier for people to find sports and activity opportunities across the county, the website has lots of inclusive activities for adults of all ages and abilities.
From the team behind Lets Go Powys, here’s your guide to inclusive sporting opportunities in Powys
Brecon & Integrated Sports Association
If you would like to try out lots of different sports, head to Brecon & Integrated Sports Association; an inclusive sports club for children and young adults with a disability.
Every Friday in term-time, you’ll find all sorts of activities on offer in the sports hall such as basketball, football, athletics, cricket, boccia, tennis, curling, table tennis and trampolining.
The club also organises outdoor activities and taster days so you can have a go at sailing, canoeing, cycling, horse riding and hill walking.
Brecon Canoe Club
Great Britain’s para canoeists certainly did the nation proud at the Paris Paralympics. If they’ve tempted you to have a go, get in touch with Brecon Canoe Club. It’s a community sports club for recreational and competitive paddlers of all abilities.
Brecon & District Swimming Club
If you fancy getting in the swim, why not try Brecon & District Swimming Club? Swimming can be really therapeutic for people with disabilities and a great way to be more active.
Bryngwyn Riding School
In the stunning Radnorshire hills, Bryngwyn Riding Centre has a Riding for the Disabled group and it’s been running for more than 10 years.
With a team of qualified coaches, the centre provides activities – including therapeutic riding - for children and adults who have learning disabilities or physical impairments.
There are opportunities to get involved in fun days, competitions, show jumping and riding proficiency tests.
And if you don’t want to ride, you can groom the horses and ponies instead. It’s a great way to have fun, learn new skills and meet new people.
Builth Wells Golf Club
Maybe you’d like to get into the swing of things with a spot of golf? Builth Wells Golf Club is a hidden gem in the heart of Wales. It’s one of Wales’ finest nine-hole courses. It’s a pretty flat course which makes for easy walking so it’s ideal for all levels of golfer, young or old. Coaching is also available.
Cerist Triathlon Club
Great Britain’s triathletes delivered two golds in Paris. And if this amazing feat has spurred you on to give it a tri, then why not head to Cerist Triathlon Club in Machynlleth? They offer pool swims and social runs as well as competitions.
Clywedog Sailing & Canoe Club
You’ll be in excellent hands if you venture to Clywedog Sailing and Canoe Club.
It’s recognised by RYA Sailability, a community of clubs and centres that are passionate about getting people on the water, no matter what it takes and inspiring more disabled people to take up sailing.
Its canoe section meets weekly and there are heaps of trips on offers.
The club is known as the best disability centre in Wales with full disabled access to the water with hoist and wheelchair accessible jetty as well as an accessible clubhouse.
Cwm Wanderers Afc
If you want to play football, don’t let a disability or extra needs get in your way. Cwm Wanderers AFC offers inclusive and disability-only football and an academy for children with autism. You’ll find them near Ystradgynlais.
Eppynt Carriage Club
The sport of carriage driving has even had the royal seal of approval. Prince Philip was a big fan. You can find inclusive sessions for people of all ages at Eppynt Carriage Club. It’s a great way to improve rein-handling of horses and get to know new people.
Hafren Cycling Club
Did Dame Sarah Storey whizzing around the track get you thinking about whether you could take up cycling? Cycling is a sport that can cater for all sorts of disabilities including limb deficiencies and vision impairment. If you fancy giving it a try, get in touch with Hafren Cycling Club. It’s based in Welshpool and Newtown and offers inclusive sessions for juniors and adults, from social club rides to time trials and cyclo-cross;.
Hafren Foresters Archery Club
If you loved watching the archery in Paris this summer, then why not give it a go yourself? Hafren Foresters Archery Club has been hitting targets since the 1970s. A friendly bunch, they love to welcome new people into their sport. And like most of the clubs and centres listed here, they’ve been recognised by Disability Sport Wales with an insport award.
Lakeside (Garthmyl) Golf Club
If you fancy a game of golf, Andy Humphries is on hand to offer lessons at Lakeside Golf Club in Garthmyl. The club has a good track record of inclusivity, having teamed up with the Stroke Association to offer lessons to stroke survivors to help them be more active.
Lee Taylor Karate
If you’re tired of the same old exercise class, why not try karate? It offers an excellent workout and Lee Taylor has experience of working with people with learning impairments, and cerebral palsy. He can adapt and tailor any session to meet your needs and help you improve mobility and strength.
Llangorse Sailing Club
Another great place to sail in Powys is Llangorse Sailing Club. A friendly dinghy sailing club, its calendar is jam-packed with activities including club racing, open racing meetings, instruction for beginners and further coaching. There are recognised as a RYA Coaching Centre. Members can also enjoy recreational sailing at the lake.
Llanidloes RFC
Want to play rugby? Llanidloes RFC offers a fully inclusive walking rugby session so you can go at your own pace, have fun and meet new people. Sounds awesome!
Maldwyn Dragons Gymnastics Club
If you’d rather put together a routine and impress with your gymnastics skills, look no further than Maldwyn Dragons. The benefits of gymnastics are huge – it improves strength, balance and body control. Maldwyn Dragons offers competitive opportunities but also recreational gymnastics.
Maldwyn Harriers
Wales has a proud track record of Paralympic athletes with the likes of Aled Davies and Olivia Breen flying the flag for Wales at major events. But of course, you don’t have to be a gold medallist to enjoy the sport of athletics. Maldwyn Harriers is an inclusive club and welcomes people with a disability to join in. Why not give it a go?
N-Able Sports Club
N-able is your Newtown go-to for multisports and wheelchair basketball. N-able is a charity that brings together people of all abilities and ages, those with a disability and the non-disabled. They run multi-sport sessions every week where you can have a go at sports like athletics, boccia, badminton, indoor kurling, cricket and football.
And on Wednesday nights, you can look forward to wheelchair basketball. Read Amy’s story to find out how she got involved and why she loves playing.
Newtown Swimming Club
The small and friendly club has around 70 members with a variety of abilities. The club is committed to being inclusive so don’t let having a disability stop you from joining.
With trained, experienced coaches on hand, training is at Maldwyn Leisure Centre in Newtown.
Newtown Tennis Club
If tennis is more your thing, how about Newtown Tennis Club? Did you know it is the Disability Tennis Centre for Mid Wales? They’re always on the lookout for new members and welcome people of all abilities – so what’s stopping you?
Radnorshire Indoor Bowls Association
If you want to be bowled over, head to Radnorshire Indoor Bowls Association. They are based in a fully heated, indoor stadium in the heart of Llandrindod Wells with free parking.
The club is inclusive and welcome people with disabilities to get involved.
Talgarth Bowling Club
Another bowls option is Talgarth Bowling Club. They are keen to spell out that all ages are welcomes and that no experience is necessary to come along and enjoy the sport. Perfect! Sounds like our sort of club!
You play outdoors at Talgarth and the season runs from April to September.
Welshpool Sharks Swimming Club
If you’re based near Welshpool and you want to give swimming a go, head to Welshpool Sharks Swimming Club. It offers coaching for Para swimmers and can develop programmes to suit anyone. With a strong coaching team, you can expect safe, fun, friendly swimming in a competitive environment.