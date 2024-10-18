Did Dame Sarah Storey whizzing around the track get you thinking about whether you could take up cycling? Cycling is a sport that can cater for all sorts of disabilities including limb deficiencies and vision impairment. If you fancy giving it a try, get in touch with Hafren Cycling Club. It’s based in Welshpool and Newtown and offers inclusive sessions for juniors and adults, from social club rides to time trials and cyclo-cross;.