Ysgol Penglais Raptors win inaugural Jr. NBA Wales competition

THREE Schools in Ceredigion took part in the inaugural Jr. NBA Wales competition.

Following a draft day held at Aberystwyth last November, Ysgol Gyfun Penglais was selected to represent the Toronto Raptors, Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig was selected to represent the Portland Trailblazers and Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron was selected to represent the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ysgol Penweddig represented the Portland Trailblazers ( Cambrian News )

All schools travelled to Bangor, to play in the North Conference for a chance to go through to the Final 8s which will be held at Aberystwyth University on 15 June in front of an NBA ambassador.

All three schools played very well and Jr. NBA organiser, Lee Coulson said it was fantastic to see schools from Ceredigion playing against other teams from around Wales.

Ysgol Aberaeron represented the Philadelphia 76ers ( Cambrian News )

Following a day of games Ysgol Gyfun Penglais was triumphant and very narrowly won their group which means they progress to the Final 8s.

Dhayne Licerio from Ysgol Gyfun Penglais was chosen as MVP (Most Valuable Player) from the whole tournament and was presented with his certificate. Dhayne was one of two 2 boys selected from 256 to receive MVP.