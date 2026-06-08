Today, June 8, sees moderate rain continuing from overnight, with heavier spells in the morning. Conditions remain damp, and the forecast suggests showers lingering until late afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C should prevail, feeling cool in the breeze. Aberystwyth might see patches of clearer skies by evening, though rain remains likely.
Tomorrow offers moderate rain again, with occasional heavier bursts through midday. Conditions promise a wet day overall, though brief dry intervals may appear. Temperatures about 13°C are expected, accompanied by gusty winds that could intensify the damp feel. Light showers may persist into the late evening hours overall.
The next day brings lighter rain early on, gradually intensifying by midday. Wednesday may see temperatures about 13°C, with occasional cloudy spells replacing persistent downpours. Breezes stay noticeable, but a few dry periods might emerge by late afternoon. Skies could brighten slightly by evening, though passing showers remain in the forecast.
Thursday appears unsettled, with moderate rain continuing through morning hours. Temperatures near 15°C may offer some relief, although overcast skies maintain a damp feel for much of the day. Occasional breaks from the rain might appear, but heavier downpours remain possible. Breezes pick up slightly, adding to the unpredictable conditions.
Friday brings patchy rain, though notable cloud cover dominates overhead. Temperatures about 17°C could feel milder, with fewer showers expected in the afternoon. The forecast indicates only intermittent drizzle, leaving sections of the day grey but drier than previous days. Subtle improvements hint at calmer weather, lasting into the evening hours.
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