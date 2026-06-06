Today is Saturday, June 6, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions. Showers are likely on and off, with temperatures near 14°C and dipping to about 10°C. In Aberystwyth, the local weather looks wet, so expect frequent bursts of rain. Gusty winds could make it feel cooler throughout the day overall.
Tomorrow remains rainy, with more moderate downpours and temperatures about 16°C. Overnight lows hover near 11°C, and occasional gusts will keep the atmosphere unsettled. This weekend concludes on a soggy note, although some brighter spells may peek through between showers. Expect a few heavier bursts in the afternoon later on.
Heavy rain arrives Monday, with temperatures near 13°C and lows of about 9°C. Stronger winds may escalate the unsettled feel, leading to widespread downpours throughout the day. Conditions could briefly ease, but wet weather soon returns, creating significant showers into the evening. A cool breeze persists across local areas too.
Another day of moderate rain extends into Tuesday, bringing temperatures near 13°C and lows about 9°C. Persistent showers often dominate the afternoon, accompanied by the possibility of heavier pulses. Winds remain active, so damp conditions feel cooler than the thermometer shows. Brief respites might occur, but rain reappears before nightfall.
Milder conditions appear Wednesday, offering patchy rain with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C. Intermittent drizzle lingers, though a few drier spells could break through the clouds. Wind speeds relax slightly, reducing the chill compared to earlier days. Showers remain probable as well, keeping overall weather cool and changeable.
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