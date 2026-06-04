In Aberystwyth, Thursday, June 4 brings moderate rain from dawn, with grey skies lingering. Temperatures near 14°C and about 11°C overnight define the range, while consistent rain casts a damp feel. Breezes pick up with potential gusts, keeping conditions unsettled. Overall, it stays rather wet throughout today.
Patchy rain lingers tomorrow morning, with occasional breaks in the cloud. Temperatures settle near 14°C, dipping to about 8°C late on. Showers lessen through midday, bringing a calmer spell. Cloudy intervals remain, although warmer spots may briefly appear. Light breezes then continue, and a mild atmosphere develops despite some lingering drizzle.
A lively mix of brisk wind and frequent downpours arrives Saturday. Temperatures hover near 15°C, slipping to about 11°C after dark. Showers spread more widely later, ensuring a damp mood. The breeze intensifies, producing stronger gusts around midday. Conditions remain changeable, but pockets of lighter rain offer brief relief.
Patchy rain returns Sunday, with occasional dry spells emerging. Temperatures near 17°C fall to about 9°C overnight. Cloud cover and drizzle persist, yet moderate highs create a mild feel. Later hours bring increased showers, and skies remain mostly overcast. Any clearer intervals are limited, keeping the day fairly grey.
Moderate rain and blustery winds mark Monday. Temperatures hit near 13°C, with lows about 10°C, while bursts of heavier showers maintain damp conditions. Overcast skies linger, and rainfall totals build throughout the day. Occasional gusts remain strong. Sunny breaks are hard to come by, setting a soggy tone for the start of the week.
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