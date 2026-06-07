Today, Sunday, June 7, looks dreary with rain drifting across the region. Showers appear on and off, intensifying in the afternoon. Temperatures near 16°C and breezes should keep conditions cool. Light drizzle might linger into the evening, so lighter cloud coverage is possible later. Expect a damp atmosphere.
Tomorrow brings wetter conditions with moderate rain that may ease slightly later in the day. Temperatures about 13°C keep things mildly cool, and occasional heavier bursts could arrive in the morning. Patchy drizzle hangs around by afternoon, but some brighter intervals could peek through before sundown. Expect a soggy scenario.
Tuesday continues the rainy pattern with moderate downpours likely. Temperatures near 13°C keep the air feeling brisk. Intermittent showers persist well into late afternoon, punctuated by occasional cloud breaks. Gustier winds could blow through, so raindrops may fall at an angle, but the wet outlook remains consistent throughout much of the day.
Wednesday also stays damp with showers persisting and temperatures near 13°C. Slight drizzle might turn heavier at intervals, offering little respite from the wet weather. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover bring fleeting glimpses of sunshine. Winds remain noticeable, ensuring a breezy feel that underscores the showery theme into evening.
Thursday sees moderate rainfall returning, with damp air sticking around. Temperatures about 14°C maintain a mild backdrop. Heavier bursts could arrive early, producing steady rain for extended periods. Patchy drizzle is likely later on, though sunny spells might emerge. Aberystwyth sits under grey skies as conditions remain wet through dusk.
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