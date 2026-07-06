Partly cloudy skies are expected across Aberystwyth and the surrounding area on Monday, with a gentle breeze blowing at times. Temperatures will be near 19°C, feeling more like 16°C due to the breeze, making it a comfortable day to be outdoors.
As the day progresses, the partly cloudy conditions will continue, with minimal rain expected. It's a great day to get out and enjoy the local scenery, perhaps with a light jacket to keep the chill off.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to around 14°C, so it's worth considering an extra layer if you're planning on being out late. The UV outlook is relatively low, so sun protection won't be a major concern.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a pleasant Monday in Aberystwyth, with plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the local area. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)