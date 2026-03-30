Today, Monday, March 30, arrives with patchy rain and a brisk breeze. In Aberystwyth, skies stay mostly grey with temperatures near 8°C, creating a cool feel for most of the day. No heavy downpours are expected, but light rain may appear in brief bursts between calmer intervals.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled weather, with more patchy rain and some early fog giving way to occasional brighter spots by midday. Temperatures about 12°C bring a milder feel, although drizzle can still pop up, leaving the afternoon somewhat damp before fading later on.
The next day remains mostly cloudy with scattered drizzle throughout the morning. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions relatively mild, yet lingering grey might dominate. Short-lived clear patches are possible, but any sunshine could be brief, making the day feel cool and subdued from dawn until late evening.
Another day sees cooler air, with overcast skies and occasional rain in the mix. Temperatures about 8°C contribute to a chilly backdrop, while brisk winds might persist. Dry spells may occur, but frequent cloud cover ensures a generally gloomy feel from morning onward.
This weekend begins with moderate rain on Friday, soaking many areas by midday. Temperatures hover near 10°C, accompanied by gusty winds that could intensify as showers persist. Heavier bursts might develop into the evening, leaving the day soggy overall and signalling a wetter end to the working week. Beyond that, the rest of the week may see a continued mix of showers and breezy spells, hinting at an unsettled pattern.
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