This weekend begins with moderate rain on Friday, soaking many areas by midday. Temperatures hover near 10°C, accompanied by gusty winds that could intensify as showers persist. Heavier bursts might develop into the evening, leaving the day soggy overall and signalling a wetter end to the working week. Beyond that, the rest of the week may see a continued mix of showers and breezy spells, hinting at an unsettled pattern.