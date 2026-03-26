Today, Thursday, March 26, sees on-and-off rain with breezy spells according to reports from Aberystwyth. Clouds loom for much of the day, with occasional drizzle especially after sunset. Temperatures near 7°C keep the air brisk, so anticipate damp conditions. Some brief gaps in the clouds may occur, but sunshine remains limited. Strong gusts are possible at times.
Tomorrow brings a wetter outlook as moderate rain rolls in, promising consistent showers. Temperatures about 9°C maintain the chill, with the chance of heavier bursts. Clouds dominate, limiting glimpses of clearer skies. Rainfall intensifies later on, keeping conditions grey throughout most of the day. Late-night drizzle might linger.
Saturday continues this unsettled weather forecast with more patchy rain likely. Temperatures hover near 7°C, and the breeze persists, creating a cool environment. Showers appear off and on, occasionally turning sleety in the early morning. Cloud cover remains extensive, bringing limited breaks of brightness. Short sunny intervals remain unlikely.
Sunday sees slightly milder air, with temperatures around 9°C and intermittent rain. Overcast conditions spread across the morning, followed by drizzle during the afternoon. Possible brief spells of dryness could offer a brief respite. Gusty winds also persist, keeping the day feeling damp. Light winds may shift later.
This weekend transitions into Monday with patchy rain again on the horizon. Temperatures near 10°C signal a small rise, yet the mix of mist and light drizzle keeps skies gloomy. A few drier intervals may peek through, but the breeze continues, making for a moderate day. Drizzle persists.
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