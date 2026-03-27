Today, Friday, March 27, brings moderate rain with temperatures near 9°C. Drizzle is likely on and off, keeping local weather damp. Clouds dominate the skies, creating a dull day. Rainfall remains steady, so conditions stay wet. This daily weather update signals a rainy start to the weekend.
Tomorrow, Saturday, sees more rain with temperatures about 7°C. Showers persist throughout the day, offering a consistently soggy outlook. Occasional lighter spells may appear, but clouds remain firmly overhead. The forecast suggests continuing rainfall, maintaining damp weather conditions for those following daily forecasts.
Sunday looks set to continue moderate rain, with a top temperature near 8°C. Damp conditions dominate again, and occasional drizzle remains a possibility. Periods of heavier rain could appear, so the day stays thoroughly wet. Clouds linger, preventing any real glimpse of sunshine.
Monday may bring patchy rain with higher readings near 9°C. Skies remain grey, though showers could ease briefly. In Aberystwyth, gusts stay noticeable, but the main feature is persistent dampness. Rainfall might lighten later, yet occasional bursts keep the weather unsettled.
Tuesday promises mostly cloudy skies and patchy rain, with the temperature about 11°C. Drizzle may linger, though some dryness is possible. Conditions appear slightly milder, but rainfall remains a factor. The rest of the week is expected to stay cloudy, with intermittent rain carrying on. Crisp mornings may emerge, though any bright spells stay brief. Daily weather watchers can anticipate lingering moisture, continuing the damp trend. Light breezes occasionally shift, but heavier gusts remain less likely.
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