Tuesday promises mostly cloudy skies and patchy rain, with the temperature about 11°C. Drizzle may linger, though some dryness is possible. Conditions appear slightly milder, but rainfall remains a factor. The rest of the week is expected to stay cloudy, with intermittent rain carrying on. Crisp mornings may emerge, though any bright spells stay brief. Daily weather watchers can anticipate lingering moisture, continuing the damp trend. Light breezes occasionally shift, but heavier gusts remain less likely.