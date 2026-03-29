Today, Sunday, March 29, brings moderate rain and occasional light drizzles. Skies stay mostly cloudy, keeping the region damp and breezy. Rain showers are likely on and off throughout the day, with temperatures near 9°C. Visibility might improve in the late evening, but plenty of raindrops are possible.
Tomorrow continues the damp trend with patchy rain dominating much of the day. Skies remain grey, offering limited brighter spells. Showers should linger, though there could be brief gaps. Afternoon conditions may see temperatures about 9°C, so expect mild yet wet weather before any late-night dryness appears.
Tuesday brings slightly higher readings, with temperatures near 11°C. Patchy rain could still pop up, but some intervals of drier weather might sneak through. Late morning fog is possible, though it should gradually clear. The afternoon may feel a bit warmer, offering a short break from heavier showers.
Wednesday remains changeable, featuring patchy rain and overcast skies. Occasional bursts of drizzle could emerge, holding temperatures about 10°C. Clouds are set to linger much of the day, although a few sunny glimpses might appear. Evening conditions look cool and damp, maintaining a similar pattern to earlier in the week.
Thursday sees a drop in readings, with temperatures near 8°C and fresh breezes. Patchy rain and occasional light drizzle are likely again throughout the region, though morning hours could start clearer. The day remains on the quite chilly side, and short-lived showers may pop up. Aberystwyth can expect these unsettled conditions to persist, concluding this week’s forecast.
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