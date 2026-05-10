Today, Sunday, May 10, brings mostly cloudy skies, with only a hint of patchy rain in the late afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C keep conditions comfortable, dipping about 6°C overnight. Aberystwyth experiences gentle breezes and minimal rain overall, so the day stays fairly mild despite a few clouds lingering overhead.
Tomorrow remains damp in the early hours, showing patchy rain that could ease by late morning. Temperatures about 11°C maintain a cool vibe before falling near 4°C in the late evening. Sunshine may peek through near midday, offering a short break from the otherwise cloudy outlook.
Tuesday sees unsettled weather, with on-and-off drizzle from morning onward. Daytime readings near 12°C bring mild conditions, while overnight figures drop about 5°C. Intermittent rain may arrive in brief bursts, but some brighter spells could break the cloud cover at times.
Wednesday likely delivers steadier rain, with heavier showers possible by midday. Temperatures near 10°C maintain a cool feel, dropping about 7°C after dark. Winds might intensify a little, raising the chance of stronger gusts, yet conditions should gradually settle toward the late evening.
Thursday stays changeable, with patchy rain expected off and on. Afternoon highs hover near 11°C, while nights settle about 6°C. Occasional sunny intervals could brighten the day, though showers remain likely. This weekend looks set for more mild temperatures, interspersed with spells of light rain and passing clouds.
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