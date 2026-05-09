Today, Saturday, May 9, sees patchy rain during the morning, with occasional sunshine later. Temperatures near 14°C are likely, while nights dip to about 8°C. Aberystwyth will follow a similar pattern, featuring bursts of light showers in between clearer skies. Conditions remain fairly mild but occasionally damp throughout the day.
Tomorrow stays mostly cloudy, with brief spells of brightness in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 13°C, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Some light rain could appear later, but drier periods are also on the cards. Overall, conditions evolve slowly, keeping skies predominantly grey through the day without major changes expected.
Patchy rain returns Monday, bringing fluctuating clouds and the odd brighter moment all day. Temperatures rest about 11°C before dipping near 4°C overnight. Conditions might feel breezy at times, though nothing too intense. Showers persist on and off, leaving only brief windows of clearer skies across much of the region.
Another unsettled spell arrives Tuesday, continuing patchy rain and scattered breaks of sunshine. Temperatures reach near 12°C, then settle about 7°C after dark. Periodic showers drift in from the west, adding to the changeable mood. Interludes of calmer weather may occur through midday, but grey skies often dominate the horizon.
Light rain persists Wednesday, accompanied by moderate winds and cooler air. Temperatures hover about 10°C at their highest, slipping near 8°C later on. Sunshine appears scarce, with scattered showers dominating much of the day. Cloud cover stretches widely, ensuring very few bright patches and maintaining a damp, breezy scenario overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.