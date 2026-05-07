In Aberystwyth, today (Thursday, May 7) brings patchy rain with possible drizzle. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with occasional brief brighter intervals in the afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C keep conditions mild, but dampness lingers through the evening. Rain chances stay high, so expect light showers to pop up from midday onward.
A mix of clouds and brief rainfall moves in tomorrow. Gentle conditions dominate the morning, bringing temperatures near 14°C and fleeting breaks in the cloud cover. Occasional light rain drifts through midday, adding a slightly damp feel to the atmosphere. By the late afternoon, some drizzle may eventually taper off.
Saturday looks partly bright at first, with temperatures about 15°C by midday. Light rain showers could emerge in the afternoon, creating short soggy spells. Skies occasionally break, offering glimpses of sun between passing clouds. Later in the day, overcast conditions return, keeping the air feeling slightly and faintly cool again.
A calmer pattern emerges on Sunday, featuring more sunshine and only minimal rain risk. Temperatures hover about 12°C, bringing fairly mild daytime conditions and crisp evenings. Clouds drift across the sky intermittently, but mostly bright spells remain dominant. Dry weather holds firm for most of the afternoon and early night.
The new week starts cooler, with Monday likely to carry scattered showers. Temperatures settle near 11°C, while intermittent clouds occasionally reveal clear skies. Some drizzle threatens late morning, but any heavier bursts remain limited. Through the day, breezes keep conditions fresh, and evening skies clear slightly before night fully approaches.
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