Today, Wednesday, May 6, brings patchy rain in Aberystwyth with temperatures near 12°C. Pockets of cloud are expected, and occasional drizzle could appear later on. Lighter winds keep things comfortable, with a minimum about 6°C overnight. Weather conditions remain manageable, offering a typical spring feel without any major changes predicted.
Tomorrow keeps patchy rain around, with temperatures peaking near 13°C. The morning may feel fresh at about 7°C, though rain returns off and on through the afternoon. Cloudy skies could break briefly, creating short clear intervals. Soft breezes maintain a mild vibe, so conditions should stay comfortable despite damp spells. Expect local showers into late evening.
Friday looks slightly warmer, reaching about 14°C and starting near 8°C. Cloud cover might still linger, but any passing showers are expected to remain light. Gaps in the clouds might bring brighter intervals midday. Winds stay fairly gentle, and overall weather conditions look set to maintain that mild spring flavour.
Saturday could see temperatures near 14°C again, with early readings about 8°C. Drizzly moments are on the cards, but breaks in the clouds offer a chance for drier moments. The day leans towards a damp but moderate outlook, as calm winds keep the air feeling comfortable throughout.
Sunday features patchy rain once more, topping out near 12°C after a mild start of about 8°C. Occasional showers are likely, and grey skies may dominate. Gusty conditions are possible later, but the overall forecast points to another mix of cloud, sporadic rain, and moderate spring temperatures.
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