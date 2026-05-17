Today, Sunday, May 17, brings moderate rain to many areas, with heavier bursts possible in places like Aberystwyth. Temperatures near 11°C keep things feeling chilly under the grey skies. Some lighter patches may occur, but wet conditions remain the main feature for most of the day. Winds might reach near 19 mph, reinforcing the cool vibe.
Tomorrow continues the rainy pattern, with moderate downpours persisting throughout the morning. Temperatures about 11°C won’t rise much, though afternoon rain may ease slightly. Lingering clouds will still produce periodic showers, so the day stays unsettled overall. Light drizzle might linger into lunch hours, maintaining a persistent gloom.
Tuesday turns a bit milder, with temperatures near 13°C and occasional episodes of rain. It might feel breezy at times, and showers could intensify in the afternoon. Nonetheless, some breaks in the cloud offer glimpses of brighter skies compared to previous days. Short sunbursts may peek through, but expect passing rain to remain a theme.
Wednesday sees the mercury climb to about 16°C, bringing patchy rain early on. Some sunny spells could emerge later, and any rain that does appear is likely to be shorter-lived. Conditions begin to show signs of improvement, providing a welcome change. Though winds reduce slightly, occasional gusts could still blow through.
This weekend is expected to be slightly warmer, with temperatures near 18°C and the chance of scattered showers. Cloud cover varies, but brighter intervals should appear more frequently. Though rain remains a factor, the forecast hints at a gradual shift towards calmer weather. Humidity remains moderate, offering a gentler feel compared to earlier in the week.
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