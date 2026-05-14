Today is Thursday, May 14, bringing frequent rain and drizzle throughout much of the day. Temperatures about 10°C keep conditions a bit chilly, though a hint of dryness might appear later. A mild breeze lingers, adding to the damp atmosphere. Overcast skies remain dominant, ensuring minimal sunshine.
Tomorrow sees occasional rain returning, with temperatures near 10°C once again. Clouds persist, but there could be a few breaks allowing brief lighter spells. The breeze remains moderate, ensuring the day stays on the cooler side. In Aberystwyth, weather patterns follow a similar trend, maintaining damp conditions.
This weekend brings more unsettled weather, as patchy rain lingers and temperatures hover about 11°C. Occasional drizzle continues into the afternoon, and the sky remains mostly cloudy. Winds ease a little, offering a brief respite from stronger gusts earlier in the week. Evening rain spells carry on well after dusk.
Sunday brings steady rainfall through much of the day, with moderate downpours in some parts. Temperatures about 11°C keep things cool, while cloud cover holds firm. Gentle breezes drift across the region, extending damp conditions well into the late evening. A sombre sky sets the tone with persistent showers.
Monday remains wet, with moderate rain forecast and temperatures near 12°C. Brief breaks could emerge between showers, but heavier bursts are likely later. The air stays brisk, as cloudy skies continue to dominate. A damp close to the day appears likely, ensuring the week maintains its rainy pattern. Sunny spells look quite limited under these mixed conditions.
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